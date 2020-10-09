A POPULAR pub has announced it will no longer be pulling pints for punters or serving up tasty dishes to customers.
The Red Lion, in Kirby-le-Soken, has announced it will be shut until further notice, despite reopening in July following the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is currently unknown why the decision to close the watering hole has been made, but redundancies are rumoured to have been made.
Writing on social media, a spokesman for the Red Lion said: "It is with great regret that I have to inform you the the Red Lion has ceased trading until further notice.
"Obviously, this is a sad time for all of us. We would like to thank you all for your continued support, cheeky banter and story telling."
The Red Lion has been contacted for comment.