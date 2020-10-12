A DEVASTATED mum says her son has been left traumatised after he heard her being viciously beaten up in a town centre attack while he was still on the phone.

Sharday White, 30, was enjoying an evening out with a date when the attack happened.

After leaving the Pavilion, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, at 6.15pm on October 3, Miss White waited opposite the Moon and Starfish.

Standing at the traffic lights and while on the phone to her 12-year-old son, she said a woman then unleashed a of bombardment of blows.

“I felt someone grab the side of my face and hair and I thought someone was trying to steal my phone,” she said.

“She then pulled me to the floor and kicked me wherever she could, and even pulled my hair out. I was just in shock.”

After managing to wriggle free and the clutches of her attacker, Miss White said she immediately headed for the police station.

But a man and a woman started to follow her just as she called her mum who was looking after her now worried son.

Miss White said t was at this point, as she walked by the Premier Inn hotel, that she was set on by the man and woman again who pulled her to the ground.

She added: “She grabbed me from behind and pulled me to the floor before kicking my in my stomach, face and neck.

“I stood no chance against her and I got bruises and cuts but when I could eventually get up, I immediately phoned the police.”

She added: “She is a coward for attacking me from behind and my son is now traumatised from listening to her beating my up while he was on the phone.

“We do not feel safe anymore.”

Miss White is now hoping anyone who saw the assault will contact the police so her attackers can be brought to justice.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers investigating the assault are treating it as targeted.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Clacton Local Policing team through our website.”

To submit information to the force visit essex.police.uk and reference investigation 42/160496/20.