CORONAVIRUS cases in Tendring are on the rise, according to an interactive map designed to highlight 'hotspots' across the country.
Run by ArcGIS, which is a geographic information system, the online tool specifically flags areas of the country which are being hardest hit by Covid-19.
The map is part of the Government's coronavirus data dashboard and the latest verison shows where positive cases have been recorded between September 28 and October 4.
Divided into areas and based on pillar 1 and pillar 2 testing data from Public Health England, the most recent records show the following cases have been reported:
Clacton North: 6
Clacton East: 9
Clacton West: 3
Clacton Rush Green: 6
Jaywick and St Osyth: 4
Brightlingsea and Point Clear: 5
Holland-on-Sea: 3
Frinton West and Kirby: 3
Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken: 4
View the full map and figures by clicking here.