A FAMOUS comedian who was spotted enjoying the seaside as he filmed for a new television show has said he was impressed by Walton’s revered beach huts.

Alan Carr, 44, is perhaps best known for being the presenter of the hit Channel 4 talk show Chatty Man which aired from 2009 until 2016.

More recently, the Weymouth-born presenter, who has won two British Comedy Awards and a Bafta, appeared on our screens as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

His unmistakable voice is also often the first many people hear every Saturday morning when he presents his Radio 2 show alongside Melanie Sykes.

However, Alan swapped the bright lights of showbiz for the homely, coastal characteristics of the Walton seafront where he was followed around by a production and camera crew.

He was filming for the second series of reality television competition Interior Design Masters for which at least one episode will be about five beach hut renovations.

All of the huts are located along the Walton promenade and the filming of the makeovers is said to be taking place over a four-day period.

Alan is rumoured to be the new presenter of the show replacing Fearne Cotton so, during his time by the seaside, members of the Tendring Beach Patrol were called in to help the process run as smoothly as possible for the television star.

Writing on social media, the funny man raved about his trip to the seaside town and appeared to be particularly impressed by the famous beach huts.

He said: “Such a fun day filming by the seaside.

“Boy were we lucky with the weather.

“Loved all the colourful beach huts.”

Daniel Hurley, who runs Hurley’s Ice Cream, which is based in Clacton, says his company was contacted ahead of the filming by researchers.

The show required several scenes featuring an ice cream van, but it was not long before Alan got stuck in and was whipping up his own ice creams between takes.

“We enjoy this type of work and we get regular calls from clients for hire work in the film industry,” said Daniel.

“It is actually one of our specialities so we know what it’s like to work with television crews and actors.

“But there is always something new to learn as there are never two days the same.

“The day was really good and Alan was fun and it was nice to see a comedian trying to make himself an ice cream.”

Although a fixture of the coast for many years, Walton and Frinton’s promenade of famous, vibrant beach huts appears to have grown in popularity.

In fact, it seems to becoming the go-to destination for film crews to prop up their cameras when in need of a beautiful, spanning shot or popping backdrop.

In February, the picturesque seafront was used in BBC sitcom Bumps starring veteran actress Amanda Redman.

And in August, the unique Round House in Frinton was visited by former The Only Way Is Essex star and now presenter Mark Wright.

Stuart Munday, 75, a local resident, says he was delighted to see yet another film crew recording in the area while out on a walk.

He believes the coverage might even help draw interest from renovators interesting in repairing some of the more neglected huts. He said: “I saw a massive film crew on the promenade as I walked towards Walton from Frinton.

“The great man, Alan Carr, was there, about 50 crew, catering and an ice cream van although I thought they were banned.

“It was such fun and my own beach hut is just around the corner from where the filming was and it’s being renovated right now.

“I guess increased awareness may push the prices up so probably good if you have one to sell.

“Many of them are badly neglected so we could see boom times ahead for the professionals that repair them too.

“I suppose all improvements are generally a good thing for the area.”