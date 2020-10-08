FOUR more staff members at a Clacton secondary school, including teachers, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, bosses at Coastal Academy, in Pathfields, confirmed one of the institution’s employees had contracted Covid-19.

Anyone known to have been in contact with the individual was asked to quarantine for 14 days and a thorough clean of the school was planned.

At the time, a spokesman for the school also stressed that no students were having to self-isolate as a result of the positive test.

Just three days later, headteacher David Lees has once again had to contact parents after four additional staff members, including three teachers, returned positive tests.

In a letter seen by the Gazette, Mr Lees does, however, state that none of the positive individuals have come into 'close contact' with students.

But a further six staff members, with no symptoms, are currently self-isolating having come into contact with previous colleagues who had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result of the number of teachers now not working, Year 8 and Year 10 students will now be taught virtually, until they return to the school on October 19.

"This is being done to ensure the health and safety of pupils," said Mr Lees.

"The academy is doing all it can to remain a safe environment for staff and students."