A STUDENT has been expelled after taking what is believed to have been a knife into a school.

Essex Police officers were called to Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, shortly before 9am, on Thursday.

The force attended the educational institution, before any lessons had started, following reports that a student had taken a "dangerous implement" into the school.

Writing on social media, one worried parent openly spoke about how her child had texted her saying she was scared and wanted to go home as a result of what had unfolded.

Despite concerns, a spokesman for Clacton Coastal Academy has now confirmed that no pupils or staff members at the school sustained any injuries.

The student in question is also said to have been completely removed from the school and the serious incident is being dealt with by the police.

“Before school began this morning, a student brought a dangerous implement into school," the spokesman said.

"This was immediately confiscated and the police were called and they are now handling this as a police matter.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to any behaviour of this type at Clacton Coastal Academy and the student in question has been excluded.

"The incident was dealt with swiftly by staff and no pupils were injured.

"We thank the police for their support in this matter and have written to parents to make them aware of the situation and to reiterate our stance.”

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.