A LEISURE centre in Walton has been closed after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Tendring Council said it is "temporarily" closing Walton Lifestyles, in the Esplanade, as a precautionary measure.

The council said Public Health England and its own Environmental Health team have been alerted, and the leisure centre is closing to undergo a deep clean and while other staff self-isolate.

A spokesman said: "Over the next few days we will endeavour to contact customers who have been at the centre at the same period of time as the staff member, though there is no suggestion they will have been in close contact.

"They do not need to self-isolate unless they are displaying Covid-19 symptoms (a high temperature, new persistent cough, loss of taste or smell) or are contacted by a Track and Trace team and told to do so.

"A test should only be booked if displaying symptoms.

"All Covid-secure guidelines are in place both at the leisure centre which will ensure there is minimal risk to others as a result of this.

"This includes our track and trace data collection system – including booked sessions and the Covid-19 NHS App check-in – regular cleaning, staff protocols such as frequent hand washing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"The affected staff member is being supported by Tendring Council during this time, and is to be praised for taking swift action to self-isolate and get a test.

"While it is impossible to be certain, there is no indication they contracted Covid-19 while at work."

Other staff who may have been in close contact are also self-isolating.

The council said that details on future re-opening of the leisure centre will be released in the coming days.

The spokesman added: "We would like to remind leisure centre users that all of our sites operate under strict Covid-secure guidance and are safe places to visit.

"Members who would usually use facilities at Walton can use other centres, but in accordance with our restrictions must pre-book any sessions and should not attend if they have symptoms."