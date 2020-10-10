A number of pupils and staff from schools in north Essex have tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

As a result eadteachers have either sent home the infected individual and class bubble, and others have sent home entire year groups in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

Here is a round-up of all the cases we've seen at our north Essex schools this week.

St Helena School

A number of pupils at St Helena School in Colchester are self-isolating after a confirmed case of Covid-19 at the school.

Headteacher Fiona Pierson wrote to parents on Thursday to say they had been advised of the case by Essex Test and Trace.

The school remains open and a “small number” number of children will be staying home for 14 days.

The letter, seen by the Gazette, said: “We have been advised by Essex Test and Trace that there is one confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

“We know you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England."

Philip Morant, Colchester

A teacher at the secondary school tested positive for coronavirus.

Philip Morant announced the news in an email sent out to parents on Tuesday, but said it would remain open as normal at the moment.

No students have been sent home as a result and the school is following guidance from the Department of Education.

The letter reads: "We have been made aware of a member of staff at Philip Morant School and College who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"We know that you will find this concerning and we are continuing to monitor the situation and have followed the advice given to us by the Department of Education."

Colchester Sixth Form College

A pupil at Colchester Sixth Form College tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was announced in an email to parents from principal Ian McNaughton, which has been seen by the Gazette.

Public Health England have been notified and have advised the college, in North Hill, no further action is necessary.

This is because the student in question was last in college four days before developing symptoms.

Clacton County High School

Two teachers and 33 students are self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Clacton County High School bosses were notified a Year 12 student had received confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test.

The male student attends the educational institution’s sixth form college, which is now based at Tendring Education Centre, in Jaywick Lane.

According to the school’s executive headteacher, Neil Gallagher, the last time this particular pupil attended lessons in the sixth form was on Thursday September 24.

Public Health England weas immediately contacted and students and teachers who had been in contact with the teenager will not be able to return to education until October 12.

Clacton Coastal Academy

Bosses at Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, Clacton, have confirmed an employee working at the educational institution has Covid-19.

Anyone who has come into contact with the individual will now have to quarantine for 14 days and a thorough clean of any areas they have used is now planned.

A spokesman for the school, however, has stressed that no students are having to self-isolate as a result of the positive test.

But later in the week four additional staff members, including three teachers, returned positive tests.

In a letter seen by the Gazette, headteacher David Lees does, however, state that none of the positive individuals have come into 'close contact' with students.

Hamford Primary Academy, Walton

Parents of children who attend the Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, were sent a letter on Monday from principal Mr Chris Joy.

The purpose of the document was to inform parents that a staff member at the school had been given a positive result following a Covid-19 test.

Students who have come into contact with the individual will receive a separate letter asking them to self-isolate until October 16, ahead of a return to school on October 19.

All other pupils, however, will be expected to attend their lessons as normal if they are not contacted.