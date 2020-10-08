COLCHESTER United are hoping to give supporters a "positive push" on World Mental Health Day.

The U's, along with other EFL clubs, are teaming up with charity partner Mind to promote its ‘Do One Thing’ campaign.

They are using their social media platforms and asking people to refer individuals who need a pick-me-up, giving the reason why.

Colchester's players will then call people while the club will be giving away shirts and gifts to those who may be struggling.

World Mental Health Day is taking place on Saturday.

Callum Murphy, senior health and inclusion officer within the Colchester United Football in the Community scheme, said: "Looking after your mental health is such an important aspect for everyone, especially given the difficulties of 2020.

"During the initial lockdown through spring and early summer, we engaged with our local community in many ways.

"If we managed to ‘Do One Thing’ during that time, it was to reach out to a number of vulnerable people who we knew supported Colchester United with phone calls and make sure they were OK.

"We had fabulous feedback from this initiative and that’s why we want to repeat it as part of this year’s EFL and Mind’s ‘Do One Thing’ Mental Health Day activities.

"So if anyone out there wants to do one thing, let us know if you know anyone that needs some support, is having a tough time or needs a pick-me-up.

"Let us know about that person and we will see how we can support them and give them that positive push they need."

Mind’s latest research revealed that more than 60 per cent of adults and over two thirds of young people (68 per cent) felt their mental health has deteriorated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its ‘Do One Thing’ campaign aims to inspire people to make one small change or take one action to look after their mental health.

EFL clubs will play their part and ‘do one thing’ to say thank you to someone deserving within their local communities.

Supporters can get involved by sharing their ‘one thing’ of advice or activities across social media tagging #DoOneThing.

For more information on how to get involved with ‘Do One Thing’ on World Mental Health Day, see mind.org.uk/wmhd

For more information on the EFL and Mind’s charity partnership, visit www.efl.com/-more/all- about-the-efl/official-charity/