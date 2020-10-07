GAZETTE readers believe a village pub called The Black Boy should not be renamed, according to a poll.

The Black Boy, in Thorpe Road, Weeley, is named after King Charles II.

It refers to the monarch’s nickname Black Boy, given to him by his mother, Henrietta Maria of France, due to his dark complexion and hair.

Earlier this year anti-racism campaigners called for all pubs called the Black Boy to be renamed after claiming it had racist connotations.

The Black Boy in Weeley has now followed in the footsteps of its namesake in Sevenoaks, Kent, which is being renamed The Restoration to reflect the restoration of the monarchy in 1660 with Charles II as king following the end of Oliver Cromwell’s republican Commonwealth.

Likewise, the Weeley pub will be renamed The Cavalier in a nod to the Royalist forces who fought the Parlimentarian Roundheads during the English Civil War.

The Gazette asked our readers if they agreed with the decision.

In a poll where 1,407 people responded 90 per cent said they did not support the move.

A further 8 per cent said it should be renamed while 2 per cent said they did not know.

In a statement at the time, the Weeley pub said: “We are committed to equality and diversity in every area of our business, and strive to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all our customers to enjoy.

“With this in mind, we have decided to seek consent from relevant authorities to change the name of the pub to The Cavalier.

“It was not a decision taken lightly, but we recognise that its current name is potentially not welcoming for all customers, and feel that it is the right thing to do.

“The Black Boy referred to King Charles II so we’re keeping the historical link with The Cavalier.”

Gazette readers also had differing views on our Facebook page.

One reader said: "Utter nonsense, this sort of thing creates divides rather than heals them." Another said: "I've never liked the name of the pub and never been in there but I'm not bothered if they change it or not it's their choice what to name their pub."

One added: "The origin is to do with chimney sweeps and King Charles 2nd who had very dark hair."