WORRIED residents believe a historic seaside monument will be wiped out within three decades unless urgent work is carried out on crumbling cliffs.

The Naze Tower, in Walton, is located roughly 300 metres to the left of a section of collapsing rock face which overlooks the beach.

The entirety of the Naze itself has been threatened by the impacts of coastal erosion for years, and many believe the unique landscape will inevitably become engulfed by the sea.

Despite this, numerous efforts have been made to preserve the cliffs, including by the Naze Protection Society, Tendring Council, Essex Wildlife Trust, and Frinton and Walton Town Council.

In 2011, Crag Walk, a lengthy walkway, sited along the beach in front of the southern end of the Naze cliffs, was built.

The £1.2 million project saved another section of the Naze and the tower from being consumed by the seawaters.

But Gemma Wright, 41, who has lived in Walton all of her life, and recently shot a video of the crumbling cliffs, says it is perhaps only a matter of time before they are completely gone.

“My husband, John, used to play up the Naze when he was a child and he can’t believe how much they have eroded in the past 30 years,” she said.

“I think everyone needs to be cautious, and I certainly wouldn’t get too near to the cliffs as they can be unpredictable.

“It’s nature I guess, but it would be sad to see landmarks like the tower disappearing over the next 30 years.”

In addition to the dwindling rock face, an overhanging tree, positioned on the precipice of the cliff, also poses a danger.

Alain Chissell, 69, now of Frinton, lived in Walton as a teenager, and believes it could fall at any moment.

He is calling on the authorities to take action to protect the cliffs, and seasiders, before it is too late.

He said: “It is an incredibly sad sight and I doubt if it will last the winter.

“Something needs to be done because it has been an ongoing discussion for decades.

“But, the problem, of course, is money, and given the state of the country’s finances it will no doubt go to the back of the queue.”

The Naze Protection Society and Tendring Council have been contacted for comment but did not respond at the time of going to press.