RECKLESS yobs threw fireworks from a car onto the forecourts of shops in Little Clacton.
Essex Police is investigating after reports that fireworks were thrown in Harwich Road and The Street on September 19 and 26.
The fireworks exploded, but no one reported being hurt and no damage has been caused.
The fireworks were thrown at around 7.30pm on both occasions.
PC Sam Harris, from the Clacton Community Policing Team, said: "We're appealing for anyone who witnessed either of the incidents or has any information about who is responsible to get in contact with us.
"Thankfully no one was hurt but we need to make sure that this doesn't happen again.
"We also want to find those responsible so that we can hold them accountable for their actions."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police through its website or by calling 101, using crime reference number 42/156241/20.
Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.