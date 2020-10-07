Dad Elliott Brock ran the marathon for blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan. Twelve years ago, he saved a stranger’s life by donating his bone marrow to a then unknown eight-year-old girl, Vicky Lawrence. She was battling an aggressive kind of bone cancer. In April, the pair were set to run the London Marathon side-by-side. However, Elliott, 41, still wanted to support the charity and ran the virtual edition on Sunday. This is his story.

“In April, I was due to run the marathon for Anthony Nolan, with the girl whose life was saved by my successful bone marrow transplant. My bone marrow recipient, Vicky, is a lovely and extremely sporty girl, who is currently a medical student at Newcastle University. It was her idea for us to run the marathon together.

“When the marathon was initially cancelled in April, I was running 23 miles and was all ready for the big day. As events progressed over the summer, I was running seven to eight miles a week, not bothering to increase my distance, as I just couldn’t see how the event was going to go ahead, with 40,000 people running around the capital. This lack of enthusiasm was seemingly justified/ rewarded when the London Marathon was cancelled again at the end of July.

“I thought I could put my feet up for a few months until some bright spark at London Marathon HQ announced they planned to hold the marathon ‘virtually’, at a location of the participants choosing. After a bit of deliberation, I decided to stick two fingers up to Covid by doing two laps of Mersea Island, given that is exactly a half marathon in diameter. I also decided to run this marathon as, although people have been furloughed and life seems to have been put on hold this year, blood cancers have not had any time off, and the amazing work of Anthony Nolan has had to continue despite all the financial and logistical challenges Covid has posed.

“Unfortunately, due to this event taking me somewhat by surprise, my marathon training has been anything but orthodox, with a fairly rapid ramping up of my mileage, on the sea wall and sand, as opposed to the normal road! As a physiotherapist, qualified over 15 years, treating many marathon runners, I have definitively not been practicing what I’d normally be preaching!

“On my first full lap of Mersea, I remembered passing Seaview and looking along the coast thinking ‘crikey, this is going to take longer that I had thought’, but it turned out I was looking across at Brightlingsea! On many of my practice runs, I came across more foxes than folk – a very socially-distanced affair although, unfortunately, as I headed out a bit later on race day, I didn’t even get to see the foxes!

“Probably one of the more shocking moments of my training was visiting parts of the sea wall that I have not seen for many months/ years and being very saddened by the state they are in, plus being very disappointed that the environment agency describes it as an area of ‘managed decline’ - basically, being left to the sea to do its worst.

“Unfortunately, due to studies; logistics; and the aforementioned lurgie and, as of this week, a broken foot, Vicky sadly wasn’t able to joint me for the muddy Mersea Marathon.

“The weather had been atrocious leading up to race day and the day itself was no better. Hearing the rain hammering on the conservatory roof did not warm you to the prospect of running 26.2 miles. The sea wall was extremely windy and the fields below the sea wall were extremely muddy in places. I did question the quality of my footwear but soon decided that running in wellies probably wasn’t the best idea!

“Rather than a marathon, the race itself felt like cross-country survival, as opposed to running around the relatively decent surfaces of London's roads. That said, all seemed to be going well and I was enjoying myself until I rounded the tip of Cudmore Grove at the 20-mile mark, running east to west into a 20mph head wind, as well as hitting the ‘wall’... or ‘sea wall’ maybe’?

“The last few miles felt like they were taking an eternity, although I finally hit the finish line, outside Barclays Bank, five hours and 52 minutes after I had started. I let out a little cheer as my official app informed me my race had finished, much to the puzzlement of the few people braving the rain in the village.

“The stark contrast of a wet and empty Yorick Road, as opposed to the packed Mall, was not lost on me, although I was immensely proud to have completed my two laps of Mersea on a day most people would have put off putting the bins out!

“If you are able to sponsor me for completing this event – at a time when charities are really feeling the financial squeeze due to events like the London Marathon being cancelled - it would be greatly appreciated and can truly make such a massive difference.

“The great thing about the Anthony Nolan trust is, even if you have no money to spare, you can just as easily encourage any young males you know to sign up and join the register. Anthony Nolan certainly needs plenty of funds in 2020 but it also needs plenty of donors to make sure more successful bone marrow transplants can take place.”