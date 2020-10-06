CLACTON’S Century Cinema has been named as one of the best independent cinemas in the country.
New research analysed TripAdvisor reviews and ratings to highlight 20 top independent cinemas for movie-lovers to visit.
Century cinema, in Pier Avenue, made it into 16th spot on the list.
It has an average TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 stars out of five.
Thomas Jones, spokesperson from Neo-Online, which carried out the research, said: “It’s no surprise that many cinemas have struggled during the pandemic, with new rules and restrictions in place, and a lack of new films to draw in audiences.
“However, many cinemas have put stringent measures in place – such as limiting capacity, ensuring social distancing, enforcing face coverings to be worn when not eating or drinking, increasing cleaning, and more – to ensure customers can still enjoy the cinema experience.
“With the sad news that Cineworld is temporarily closing all its cinemas in the UK and US, we wanted to remind the UK public that independent cinemas also need your support at the moment, including those highlighted in our new research”.
Neo-Online is the retail division of Matrix Media, which distributes blank media CD-r DVD-r and media storage.
The list was topped by Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle.