NEW data has revealed the how long the average person is expected to live throughout different areas of north Essex.

The most recent figures (from the years 2017 - 2019) were released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last week.

The average life expectancy rates across Colchester, Tendring, Braintree and Maldon don't show a big difference, but Maldon has a slightly higher figure for both males and females than surrounding areas.

All were near or above the national average of 79.4 years for males and 83.1 years for females.

Colchester's average life expectancy from birth for women is 83.4 years, while for men the age is dropped slightly to 80.5 years.

In Tendring life expectancy rates saw women averaging at a life expectancy rate from birth at 81.7 years and men at 78.2.

Braintree's average life expectancy from birth for women is 83 while for men it is 80.1.

Maldon saw the highest life expectancy rate for both men and women.

It sees women averaging at a life expectancy rate from birth at 83.7 years and men at 81.

The lowest regional life expectancy for both males and females in 2017 to 2019 was observed in the North East; the North East's life expectancy at birth was also lower than in the countries of Wales and Northern Ireland but higher than in Scotland.

The largest local area increase in life expectancy between 2009 to 2011 and 2017 to 2019 for males at birth was in Westminster, while for females it was in Scotland's council area of Na h-Eileanan Siar.

The national average life expectancy at birth in the UK in 2017 to 2019 was 79.4 years for males and 83.1 years for females - slight improvements were observed from 2016 to 2018 of 6.3 weeks and 7.3 weeks for males and females respectively.

Edward Morgan, Centre for Ageing and Demography, ONS, said: "The improvements in life expectancy at birth for males and females in the UK between 2016 to 2018 and 2017 to 2019, although lower than historical improvements prior to 2011, were the highest annual improvements for five years.

"The gap in annual improvements in life expectancy at birth between males and females has been narrowing since 2013 to 2015.

"In 2017 to 2019, female life expectancy improvements were seen to slightly exceed those for males for the first time since the start of the published data series in 1981 to 1983.

"However, it is too early to say whether this is a trend that will continue into the future.

"The impact of Covid-19 on period life expectancy will be shown in the National life table for 2018 to 2020 which will be published in Autumn 2021.

"The National life tables 2017 to 2019 were produced using data up to the end of December 2019, and therefore precede the Covid-19 pandemic."