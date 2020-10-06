A SCHOOL staff member has tested positive for coronavirus and will now have to self-isolate for two weeks.
Bosses at Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, Clacton, have confirmed an employee working at the educational institution has Covid-19.
Anyone who has come into contact with the individual will now have to quarantine for 14 days and a thorough clean of any areas they have used is now planned.
A spokesman for the school, however, has stressed that no students are having to self-isolate as a result of the positive test.
“We can confirm that a member of staff at the academy has tested positive for Covid-19," they said.
“In line with the Department for Education and Public Health England’s guidance, all close contacts of the staff member are now self-isolating.
"They will return to the academy on Wednesday October 14 2020 and a deep clean is taking place as a further precautionary measure.
“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and we have written to parents to inform them and to reassure them of our processes and practices.”