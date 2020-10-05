TEACHERS and pupils at a seaside primary school could be expected to self-isolate for after "worrying news" revealed a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents of children who attend the Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, were sent a letter earlier today from principal Mr Chris Joy.

The purpose of the document was to inform parents that a staff member at the school had been given a positive result following a Covid-19 test.

Students who have come into contact with the individual will receive a separate letter asking them to self-isolate until October 16, ahead of a return to school on October 19.

All other pupils, however, will be expected to attend their lessons as normal if they are not contacted.

In the letter, Mr Joy said: "I am writing to let you know that we have been informed that a staff member in our school has tested for positive for Covid-19.

"In line with Department for Education, Public Health England, and National Health Service guidance, we are performing a track and trace.

"All staff and children identified as close contacts will need to self-isolate until Friday October 16.

"We will keep you informed on any further developments. We are taking precautionary measures."

Mr Joy has also worked to reassure parents about the importance the school places on their children's health and safety.

It is currently unknown how many students from Hamford Primary Academy will now have to quarantine for 14 days but remote learning is being arrange for those that do.

"I want to stress again that the safety of our children, families and staff will always be our number one priority," he added.

"I understand how worrying this news will be, so we will keep all parents updated and informed on any further developments.

"However, as all our phases have been attending in separate phase zones with minimal contact between the phase bubbles, other year groups should not be affected.

"In the meantime, we will revert to providing virtual learning for all pupils that have been identified as a close contact bubble to ensure the pupils can keep up with vital learning."

Hamford Primary School has been contacted.