A North Essex school teacher, described as "truly inspirational" by a parent, has been named as the country’s best following a nationwide competition.

Helen Pearce, of White Hall Academy, in Clacton, was crowned the UK’s Best Teacher by thortful.com after a public vote.

The decision was made after the popular greeting card company launched a search for the country’s most revered educator.

In commemoration of Word Teacher Day, which was held on October 5, parents of school children were asked to nominate their favourite teachers.

The response was overwhelming, with more than 180 entries being submitted, but despite the fierce competition, Mrs Pearce came out on top.

“I am truly amazed and it is very exciting to hear, that not only did a parent nominate me, but to have won as well," she said.

"I have only been doing my job, a job that I love, and I am a small part of a big team of people who all care about our school family.”

The parent who put Mrs Pearce's name forward has now elaborated on the reasoning behind her decision.

"She makes it so my child is included, not excluded for his disability, she doesn't just stick to work hours and I can email her any time of the day.

"She is always on hand to make sure his stress levels are low at school to help him, she goes out of her way to do observations on him just to help get him extra support.

"She will wait for him outside the school grounds if she knows he is having a hard time or overwhelmed walking into school, she fights for him, she is his school voice.

"Without her my son wouldn’t be able to be at school and have an education, she is a truly inspirational teacher."

A spokesman for thortful.com congratulated Mrs Pearce on winning the business's competition following an unprecedented few months for school teachers.

“We can all agree the great lengths teachers have gone to this year to adapt to the current circumstances, all the while keeping their students motivated and engaged.

"That’s why we want to celebrate the teachers that have gone above and beyond.

"Huge congratulations to Helen and thank you to everyone for taking part as the competition was fierce.”

