TWO teachers and more than 30 students are self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.
Clacton County High School bosses were notified this afternoon that a Year 12 student had received confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test.
The male student attends the educational institution’s sixth form college, which is now based at Tendring Education Centre, in Jaywick Lane.
According to the school’s executive headteacher, Neil Gallagher, the last time this particular pupil attended lessons in the sixth form was on Thursday September 24.
Public Health England were immediately contacted and advised the school to inform students and teachers who had been in contact with the teenager and ask them to self-isolate for 14 days.
In total, the positive coronavirus test has resulted in two teachers and 33 students having to quarantine, but remote learning for these pupils is being arranged.
Mr Gallagher, said: “Our sixth form moved to new college premises in September and operates from the Tendring Education Centre.
“I can confirm the student in question had no contact with students at our main school site, in Walton Road.
“We have contacted Public Health England, explained the context, and followed their advice.
“We will provide remote learning for all of our students who are having to isolate as a consequence of this.
“We look forward to welcoming them back to college on Monday October 12.”