A TEST centre building for budding drivers, which has been closed since outbreak of coronavirus, looks set to finally reopen.
The Clacton-on-Sea Driving Test Centre, in Carnavon Road, from where learner drivers set off on their practical examinations, shut its doors in March as a result of the lockdown.
Unlike other test centres in the likes of Ipswich and Chelmsford, the reopening of the seaside town's longstanding DVLA facility had been severely delayed.
Local instructors, as well as Clacton MP Giles Watling, had slammed the agency for the disruption caused to many budding drivers, who were told they would have to either wait or travel hours on end to take a test.
Clacton driving instructor Mark Hennessey, however, now believes the centre is on the brink of reopening, after he was able to book in tests for his students for the first time since the lockdown.
"Last night I managed to book in ten of my pupils for tests at Clacton, ranging from November to December.
"This is great new for us and learner pupils in Clacton and local areas."
