EYEWITNESSES have spoken out after a car smashed into a town centre betting shop resulting in a man being transported to hospital for further treatment.

Emergency services were called to the junction connecting the High Street and Station Road, in Clacton, shortly after 12pm, yesterday.

Upon arrival, they found a silver Renault Scenic, which appeared to have mounted the curb, before crashing into the side of the Coral bookmakers.

The vehicle had also collided with a telecommunications cabinet - next to Nancy’s Kitchen, where diners can eat outside - before coming to an abrupt stop.

At least two fire engines were spotted blocking the road, subsequently diverting drivers, as well as two ambulances and one police car.

Tendring store detectives, who alerted the police, are also said to have worked in collaboration with the Counter Crime Partnership to help with crowd marshalling.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a male driver - now confirmed by Essex Police as being in his 60s - being pulled from the car.

He is then said to have been treated by paramedics in one of the ambulances which attended the scene, before being transported to Colchester Hospital.

One concerned shopper, who has lived in Clacton for six years, noticed the smash after leaving the nearby Greggs with her two-year-old daughter.

Speaking anonymously, she said: “When I went into Greggs, nothing had happened, but I came out about 20 minutes later, and there was loads of ambulances.

“I was shocked and confused, especially given I had my girl in the pram, and I just kept asking myself what had happened.”

Graham Webb, of the Clacton Town Partnership, was cleaning shop windows just metres away from where the smash occurred.

“I heard this extremely loud bang,” he said.

“I then saw this car had crashed into the side of the Coral but had stopped right next to Nancy’s Kitchen.

“It then, somehow, jolted backwards, before stopping completely, and there was so much revving.”

“The emergency services then came rushing, and a man was removed from the vehicle and put into an ambulance where he was being treated.”

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “We were called shortly after 12pm on Monday October 5, with reports a Renault Scenic had collided with a wall and a telecommunications cabinet in Station Road, Clacton.

“The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital.”