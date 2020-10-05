BURGLARS stole a car and a motorbike after smashing their way into a home in Clacton.
The crooks targeted the property in Key Road on Friday, October 2.
They took a phone and keys before then making off with the bike and car.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Key Road.
"It was reported that around 5am, entry was gained into the address and items including keys and a phone were stolen, along with a car and a motorbike.
"The motorbike was later found nearby on Warwick Road.
"We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour, lives locally and has doorbell footage or was travelling in area and has dash cam footage."
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 using crime reference number 42/159745/20.