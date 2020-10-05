A CAR smashed into a town centre betting shop prompting firefighters, police officers, and paramedics to rush to the scene.

Emergency services were called to the junction connecting the High Street and Station Road, in Clacton, shortly after 12pm.

Upon arrival, they found a silver Renault Scenic, which appeared to have mounted the curb, before crashing into the side of the Coral bookmakers.

The vehicle had also collided with a telecommunications cabinet.

At least two fire engines were then spotted blocking the road, subsequently diverting drivers, as well as two ambulances and one police car.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a male driver, now confirmed as being in his 60s, being pulled from the car, which came to an abrupt stop next to Nancy's Kitchen.

He is then said to have been treated by paramedics in one of the ambulances which attended the scene, before being transported to hospital.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 12pm on Monday October 5, with reports a Renault Scenic had collided with a wall and a telecommunications cabinet in Station Road, Clacton.

"The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital."

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Essex Fire Service have been contacted for comment.

More information as we get it.