COUNCIL bosses have welcomed a court’s decision to make the director of a theatre ticketing firm pay up after being convicted of fraudulent trading over money owed to Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

Tendring Council prosecuted David Eve, 46, of Great Totham, director of Standing Ovation Entertainments, which ran the theatre’s box office.

Eve was today sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court over a single charge of between January 1, 2015 and June 1, 2017, knowingly carrying on a business with intent to defraud creditors of that company, after he was convicted following a two-week trial earlier in the year.

Sentencing, Judge Christopher Morgan gave Eve a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He also ordered him to pay £108,942 in compensation and £35,800 towards prosecution costs, and disqualified him from being the director of a company for three years.

When questioned by the council over the issues, Eve put forward a repayment plan lasting ten years, which was described by the judge as trying to “bully your way out” with a “ludicrous” settlement figure.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said the authority would now look to move on from the situation.

“Once we became aware of potential improper conduct we acted swiftly, which led to us taking this prosecution and charging Eve,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that it came to this and that we could not resolve this with Eve during the meetings we held with him in early 2017.

“Instead we had to act to halt the liquidation of the company to protect our ability to recover the money owed.

“We will now recover the money owed to us, and have also learnt lessons ourselves from how we manage invoices – both in general and relating to the box office.

“The Princes Theatre is a wonderful asset for the community and for Tendring Council, offering a brilliant range of shows and events and acting as a beautiful venue for weddings, and we look forward to its continued success.

“I would like to add my thanks to our barrister, Miles Bennett, and the rest of our legal team for their hard work and diligence in bringing this prosecution to a successful conclusion.

“This action shows we will fight to protect our taxpayers’ money and that small councils such as ours are not a pushover.”