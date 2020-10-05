TWO community champions from North Essex have been recognised and honoured with a prestigious award which was given to them on behalf of royalty.

Seven people from across the county were handed the British Empire Medal during a special, socially distanced ceremony held at County Hall, in Chelmsford.

The precious accolades were presented by Essex’s Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, last month.

In order to safely adhere to coronavirus restrictions, however, the medals were placed on a cushion, from which recipients collected, so they could avoid any contact.

Margaret Stone, who has been the volunteer curator at Brightlingsea Museum since 2002, was one of the dedicated stalwarts honoured for her services to the community.

Despite having a disability, Mrs Stone had worked and campaigned tirelessly for a new museum to replace the organisation’s dilapidated former property.

In June 2018, this came to fruition, giving the local area a history hub from which she gives talks to students, promotes Brightlingsea’s heritage, and arranges activities.

Christine Delivett, from Colchester, who is a volunteer team leader at the Open Door Drop-In Centre, was also awarded the BEM for services to mental health awareness.

As an outstanding supporter and advocate for those struggling with mental illness, she has been involved with the centre’s work since it was set-up 32 years ago.

During that time, she has helped many people facing homelessness, and those battling addiction, relationship breakdowns, and mental health problems.

Since 2007, Ms Delivett has also run a craft and friendship group at the centre, which provides a therapeutic environment for people to talk openly about their struggles.

The determined charity worker also secured the award due to being involved in hospital chaplaincy for more than 20 years.

The British Empire Award is presented to people who have displayed a ‘hands-on’ approach to helping and improving their local community in a significant way.