POP superstar Olly Murs will perform a huge homecoming gig at Castle Park in Colchester next summer.

Essex boy Olly, 36, who shot to fame on the sixth series of ITV’s X Factor, will arrive in town on the final stop on his 25-date 2021 UK tour over the August bank holiday.

Tickets are bound to sell out fast for this one, with Olly's legion of fans likely to travel from across the region for the show.

Here is everything you need to know about the gig:

Olly says he can’t wait to get back to entertaining his fans once again in 2021.

He’ll be performing all of his biggest hits, including Heart Skips a Beat, Dear Darlin’ and Dance With Me, as well as tracks from his latest triple platinum album Never Been Better.

Olly’s 2021 tour is being promoted by Grandslam Live Ltd, one of the country’s leading gig promoters.

Olly said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to announce this tour.

“It’s been such a tough year for everyone and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and entertain my fans.

“To finish the tour in my home town will be the perfect way to sign off the summer.

“We’re definitely going to be celebrating in Colchester next August.”

Although he has been unable to perform live, 2020 has still been a busy year for Olly, with the former semi-pro football captaining England in this year’s charity Soccer Aid match.

He’s also looking to retain his crown as the winning judge on ITV’s The Voice, which has been postponed for now at the semi final stage.

Lockdown has given him more time to work on his physique with personal trainer Rob Solly and he has been sharing his new fitness regime through Men’s Health magazine.

New music is also in the works and set to be released next year.

When is the concert?

The show takes place on the August bank holiday Sunday next year, which is August 29.

The times for the concert have not yet been announced but Olly will likely be joined by some support acts on the bill.

Castle Park has played host to a number of stars in recent years including Sir Tom Jones and Tears for Fears.

Olly performed at the Colchester Community Stadium in 2017 in front of 17,000 adoring fans.

Theresa Higgins, Colchester Council’s councillor responsible for commercial services, said: “To have Olly playing Castle Park is a great endorsement of the venue and the facilities we offer, as Colchester continues to cement its reputation for attracting top performers and acts touring the UK.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for fans in Colchester to enjoy a spectacular concert so close to home.

“I’m sure Olly will draw huge crowds, and we look forward to giving him a warm welcome next summer.”

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for next year’s show will be available on general sale from Friday.

Tickets cost from £39.50 plus a booking fee while tickets for the gold circle cost £55.

VIP packages are also available.

Special pre-sale tickets are available a day early for subscribers to the Colchester Events Company e-newsletter.

To find out more or buy tickets, visit colchester-events.co.uk/ollymurs.

You can also visit ollymurs.com, lhgtickets.com or ticketmaster.co.uk.