POLICE seized Class A drugs and cash as they arrested two people in Clacton.

Essex Police's Operation Raptor North team arrested the pair in the town on Thursday.

A spokesman said: "Whilst in Clacton we arrested two people from Clacton for possession with intent to supply Class A.

"Phones, cash and drugs were seized."

Essex Police's Operation Raptor teams were set up in a bid to disrupt county lines drugs gangs targeting the county.