POLICE say the search for a missing man has been suspended after a body was discovered in woodland in Finchingfield.
William Bargate, 23, reportedly left his home in Little Sampford at around 3.20am on Friday, September 25.
Police appealed for the public's help tracing him on Tuesday.
They said his family were growing increasingly concerned for his safety.
There was a reported sighting of a man who may have been Mr Bargate walking near the Blue Egg farm shop in Braintree Road, Great Bardfield, at 3.50pm last Saturday.
The search was called off yesterday afternoon.
A police spokesman said this morning: "We have suspended our search for William Bargate, who was reported missing from Little Sampford.
"This follows the sad discovery of the body of a man in woodland in Finchingfield yesterday afternoon (Thursday, October 1).
"He has yet to be formally identified, however we have notified William’s family."
Mr Bargate was a university student in Coventry.
Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.