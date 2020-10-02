A VIRTUAL event will take place to mark Remembrance Sunday in Clacton this year.

Following the success of recorded ceremonies held for VE and VJ Day this year, the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion is working with Tendring Council to similarly commemorate Remembrance Day.

Due to the restrictions in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the council said it is not possible to organise a parade as in previous years.

Instead a video ceremony will be held, and community groups who would usually take part in the parade are being invited to be involved.

Recorded messages from representatives of groups, exploring what Remembrance Day means to them, could be included in the virtual commemoration.

Dan Land, council chairman, encouraged people to take part in the virtual event.

He said: “Although disappointing that we cannot hold our usual parade to commemorate the sacrifice made by so many during conflicts over the years, I know our virtual events for VE Day and VJ Day have proved a very popular and fitting way to pay our respects in these unusual times.

“We hope to deliver an appropriate service again for Remembrance Day, and I’d urge you to get involved in creating this as well as joining us on the day from your own home.”

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton branch of the Royal British Legion, added: “We know some areas are planning to hold a small service on Remembrance Day, and we welcome this – but people must abide by the rules around Coronavirus to keep us all safe.

“We’re looking forward to commemorating Remembrance Day in a different way, and hope that lots of people get involved in this safe, Covid-secure way.”

If your community group would like to be involved in the virtual ceremony, email chairman@tendringdc.gov.uk.