AN award-winning vineyard will be featured on prime-time TV today (Friday, October 2).
Tuffon Hall, in Sible Hedingham, is set to appear on ITV's This Morning show.
Former The Only Way Is Essex star and Tuffon Hall fan Ferne McCann put together a package of some of the county's hidden gems for This Morning to celebrate TOWIE's tenth anniversary.
- The grape harvest is currently underway
Ferne also filmed at the vineyard, in High Street Green, in August for her own television show, which will be aired on ITVBe at the end of the month.
And she rolled up her sleeves to get involved in this year's grape harvest, which is currently in full swing.