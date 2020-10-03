October has arrived and Halloween is on the horizon bringing with it a host of events to enjoy.

And visiting a pumpkin patch may be on your bucket list.

So here are some places in Essex you can visit to pick some of the bright orange vegetables all while abiding by Covid-19 restrictions.

Foxes Farm Produce - Aldham and Basildon

Foxes Farm Produce is inviting visitors to its farms where they'll be able to browse for the perfect vegetable to create their own Jack-o'-lantern.

This year there is an online booking system to limit and control the number of customers on the patch at anyone time.

The patches will be open this weekend, October 10 and 11 and then everyday from October 17 to 31.

There will be no corn maze this year due to the inability to social distance safely in the maze.

Hand sanitiser stations will be dotted around the patch.

Visit www.foxesfarmproduce.co.uk

Hasty's Adventure Farm, Clacton

The farm in West Road is hosting a Halloween Spectacular from October 17 to 31.

There will be pumpkin skittles, witches hat hoopla, pumpkin bean bags, spooky sack racetrack, pumpkin basketball and a selfie area with pumpkins and spiders.

Hasty’s are limiting the number of people per hour to make it a safe place to play.

Maximum of six people per group booking. Under 2 years old free.

£6.95 per person - pre-booking is essential.

Visit www.hastys.co.uk

Hurley's Pumpkin Forest, Wickford

There is pumpkin picking as well as squashes and gourds to purchase.

Tickets must be pre-booked with dates available until October 31.

A number of games and events will be running subject to Covid-19 guidelines.

Visit hurleysfarm.co.uk

Pumpkin Picking Village, near Marsh Farm

Customers can enjoy a visit to the Pumpkin Village every day during October from 11 am to 5 pm.

Free parking is available on site.

Organisers say they cannot encourage or allow social gatherings of more than six people together in one group at their sessions.

Visit marshfarmshop.co.uk/products/pumpkin-village

Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak

There is pumpkintastic fun at Cammas Hall Farm until October 31.

The pumpkin patch is fully stocked with more than 20 varieties of pumpkin and squash.

They will also be creating some fantastic photo opportunities to capture that perfect family photo.

There is also a Halloween-themed maze and colouring and crafts.

Takeaway food is available.

Visit www.cammashall.co.uk/halloween/.