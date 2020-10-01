The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 89 over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 8,675 people have now tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began.

In the Essex County Council area 7,031 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (October 1) in Essex, up from 6,959 the same time on Wednesday.

It means the rate of infection in Essex now stands at 472 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 700.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend increased by eight over the last 24 hours rising to 906.

This was up from 898 the same time on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Southend now stands at 495 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock increased by nine.

Public Health England figures show that 738 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (October 1) in Thurrock, up from 729 the same time on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Thurrock now stands at 423 cases per 100,000 people.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 6,914 over the period, to 460,178.

​Essex's cases were among the 31,326 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 275 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.