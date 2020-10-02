The preferred route for the A12 widening from Chelmsford to Marks Tey is now known.
Despite years of meetings with Highways England, we do not have important details agreed, such as where HGVs will go or how local access arrangements will work when the number of junctions on the A12 is cut.
Making the A12 safer and more effective is important, but so too is ensuring this once-in-a-generation opportunity is taken to improve public transport, boost cycling and reconnect public rights of way. Many footpaths were cut through decades ago when the A12 was built and could now be reconnected with footbridges or tunnels.
A key opportunity as part of the A12 work could be for Highways England and Essex County Council to work together to ensure there is a segregated cycle path along the A12 corridor all the way from Chelmsford to Marks Tey. This could use sections of the old road and new cycling paths to connect into Witham, villages and the railway stations along the way.
James Abbott
Green Party County Councillor, Witham Northern, Rivenhall
