POLICE are looking to speak to this man in connection to theft in Harwich.
Sometime between Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27 a bank card was used in several stores in The Quay area of Harwich.
The card had previously been reported as lost or stolen.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "If anyone knows who the man is please call PC Bishop at the Resolution Centre on 101 quoting crime reference 42/156150/20 or you can report it online at essex.police.uk."
