AN actor turned producer is releasing a feature-length film about the historic port town he was born in.

David Webb, a film maker and former star of the Dovercourt-based 1980s sitcom Hi-de-Hi, has created a film about Harwich for his latest project.

The 75-minute film delves deep into the story of the Mayflower Ship which sailed its 100 passengers on a gruelling ten-week voyage across the Atlantic to America in November 1620.

Views - the town's Redoubt Fort

The ship's captain Christopher Jones hailed from Harwich and his house still stands in King's Head Street.

Mr Webb's film, called Portrait of Harwich, coincides with the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's historic journey to the New World.

The Manningtree resident has described the project a "two-year labour of love" which gives an affectionate look at the town of his birth.

“A number of events had been planned for Harwich to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage but sadly the pandemic saw them all postponed," Mr Webb added.

“Fortunately, my own little contribution to the anniversary has been unaffected by events.

Narrator - Victoria Lampard, a news correspondent and presenter for ITV Anglia, has narrated the film

"I was able to film pre-lockdown so there’s not a face mask to be seen."

Much of the recording was done during the summer of last year so viewers can see the Secret Gardens and the Illuminate Festival as well as the Harwich Festival of the Arts.

In the film, residents shared their wartime memories and explained how the town embraced child refugees fleeing Nazi Germany who arrived on the Kindertransport.

The fateful night in January 1953, when floods raged through the town is vividly recalled by local people in the film too, as is the day supporters of Harwich and Parkeston cheered on The Shrimpers in the FA Amateur Cup Final at Wembley that same year.

Historic - Harwich from above

Mr Webb added: “I am grateful to members of the Harwich Society and in particular its archivist, David Whittle.

"They have embraced this project and helped me access the different historical sites such as the Redoubt Fort and the town’s lighthouses."

Portrait of Harwich is presented by Mr Webb's daughter Victoria Lampard who is a news correspondent and presenter for ITV Anglia.