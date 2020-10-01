A MAN has been charged with assault after a woman was stabbed in Jaywick.
A woman sustained stab wounds during an assault in the Brooklands area of the village on Saturday, September 26.
Police were called to Talbot Avenue after officers received reports a woman had been assaulted inside an address at around 7pm.
A woman was left with stab wounds to her arms following an attack.
Keith Palfreman, 42 of Langham Drive, Clacton, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is next due at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, October 27.
