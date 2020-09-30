TWO suspected shoplifters who are said to have attempted to get away in a van were arrested after reportedly making off with nearly £900 worth of items.
Essex Police were called into action shortly after 1pm today, alongside members of the Counter Crime Partnership and local security guards.
The force had received reports that two men had left a shop in Clacton with several products without paying for them.
Following a multi-agency effort to stop a van believed to have been used by shoplifters to leave the scene, at least three police cars surrounded a vehicle in Hayes Road, Clacton.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing several officers, in addition to members of the Counter Crime Partnership, detain one person before putting them in handcuffs.
Essex Police has now confirmed two men were arrested on suspicious of theft, but the force's investigations are ongoing.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men were arrested in Hayes Road, Clacton, today, Wednesday September 30.
"They were believed to have left a store in Clacton with a number of items without paying for them.
"A man in his 20s and a boy in his late teens were both arrested on suspicion of theft.
"Both remain in custody."
According to a statement issued by the Counter Crime Partnership, £875 worth of suspected stolen cosmetics were recovered.
A spokesman said: "Clacton members and Tendring security guards, using CCP radio to communicate, assisted Essex Police Tendring today stop a vehicle and retrieved £875 of stolen cosmetics."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment