MOTORISTS faced long delays on the A12 this afternoon after two potholes broke up.
One lane of the northbound carriageway was closed between junction 22 at Witham and junction 23 at Kelvedon because of the problem.
Police were forced to close a lane at Rivenhall to allow the potholes to be repaired.
Queues up to five miles long formed back to Hatfield Peverel.
The Essex Traffic Control Centre said delays were up to 40 minutes long.
We've had to close lane 1 of the #A12 at Junction 23 #Rivenhall on the northbound carriageway. This is due to two pot holes breaking up. @HighwaysEAST are on route to conduct emergency repairs. pic.twitter.com/FhlCFC0iu2— Essex Roads Policing Unit - North (@EP_RPU_North) September 30, 2020
Repairs were completed around 4.10pm and all lanes have now reopened.
Traffic remains slow.
