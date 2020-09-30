AN elderly driver had to be taken to hospital after losing control on a roundabout before smashing through a wall and into a front garden.

The emergency services, including police officers and paramedics, were called to Holland Road, in Clacton, shortly after 5.30pm, on Tuesday.

Both had received reports that a Fiat Panda had crashed into a garden wall not far from the Valley Farm Holiday Park,

The smash subsequently left two people - a woman in her 70s and a teenage boy - needing to be taken to Colchester Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 5.30pm on Tuesday following a collision in Holland Road, Clacton.

“A Fiat Panda and a garden wall had been in collision.

“A woman in her 70s and a teenage boy were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Our inquires are ongoing”

One eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, lives a stone’s throw away from where the accident took place.

He said he rushed outside to the aid of an elderly driver and her passenger after hearing a loud bang.

“She had lost control of her car on the roundabout and ended up landing in my neighbour’s front garden,” he said.

“There ended being a broken wall and a few broken paving slabs, and she also run over their bush.

“Myself and the neighbours were the first outside helping them, but an ambulance and the police arrived within ten minutes to take over the scene.”

According to the resident, whose young children were at home at the time of the crash, both the driver and the passenger appeared to be OK despite the traumatic incident.

He added: “It’s sounded worse than it was, but the car, I assume, will be written off, due to air bags been deployed.

“Luckily, though, both occupants walked away and as far as I am aware the lady and I think her grandson are OK.

“They left in an ambulance to be checked out at hospital.

“We then cleared all the damage up and then the car had to be taken away on a trailer.”

Essex Police are investigating the incident and appealed for anyone with any information or footage of the incident to contact them by calling 101 or going via the website on www.essex.police.uk.