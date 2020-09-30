A TRAVELLER encampment which pitched up next to a popular Clacton restaurant before it closed to the public has now been moved on by the council.

Toby Carvery, in Marine Parade West, Clacton, shut on September 27, shortly after travellers arrived at the Martello Coach and Car Park.

As a result, the entirety of the eatery's table bookings were cancelled or rescheduled, and it currently remains unknown when the restaurant will reopen.

In a statement published on the Toby Carvery's official Facebook page, a spokesman addressed the situation and said they hope to welcome back customers soon.

"We’ve taken the decision to temporarily close the restaurant," they said.

"We are in conversation with the local authority and hope to be able to reopen again soon.

"We will be in touch with any booked guests this might affect in the coming days.

"We’d like to thank our guests for patience and understanding."

The land on which the unauthorised encampment had pitched up is owned by Tendring Council.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the encampment has now been moved on and Environmental Services will be doing a clear up if it is required.

Chrissie McRae, from Clacton, was due to visit the Toby Carvery for her 26th birthday, but her plans are now up in the air as a result of the closure.

"We haven’t been since the out break of coronavirus, but we used to go regularly," she said.

"I suppose I will be annoyed if this means we cannot go now, but I completely understand why they have closed."

