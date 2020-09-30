THREE police vehicles have blocked off a section of road in Clacton preventing a van from being able to drive away.
Essex Police officers are currently in Hayes Road and appeared to have detained a man using handcuffs.
Roughly five officers in uniform have been spotted at the scene, as well as several people who are believed to be plain clothed officers.
It is currently unknown why the police have stopped the vehicle, but an officer has now driven the van away.
The force has been contacted for comment.
More information to follow.
Comments are closed on this article.