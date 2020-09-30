The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 67 in the space of 24 hours, official figures show.

It brings the total confirmed number of cases since the start of the outbreak to 8,538.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in the Essex County Council area increased by 51.

Public Health England figures show that 6,924 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday, up from 6,873 the same time on Monday.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock increased by six.

Figures show that 720 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday, up from 714 the same time on Monday.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend increased by 10.

Public Health England figures show that 894 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday, up from 884 the same time on Monday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 465 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 680.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 7,143 over the period, to 446,156.

Essex's cases were among the 30,875 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 223 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.