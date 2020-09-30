CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called for parliamentarians to have more say over rules imposed under the Coronavirus Act.

Mr Watling yesterday backed an amendment tabled by Sir Graham Brady, which aimed to ensure that MPs have the opportunity to debate and vote upon any measures taken by the Government as part of the Act.

He is concerned that the restrictions are having a big impact on people's way of life and that MPs should be having more say.

He said: “Beyond the passing of the Coronavirus Act, MPs have had limited say over the temporary restrictions that have been brought in to deal with this virus, and these restrictions have dramatically impacted on our way of life.

“Yes we are still facing a serious situation, and we are about to suffer a second wave, so I quite understand the need for expediency.

"However, we now have the space and time to carefully think these restrictions through, and far greater scrutiny and limitations on Government powers is now a necessity.

"I know that many constituents share my concerns, and that is why I am supporting this amendment.

“Encouragingly, the Government has engaged constructively with Sir Graham and has heard the concerns expressed by myself and colleagues.

"Negotiations are ongoing, and the Government may yet concede this matter without a vote. But until greater scrutiny of these decisions is in place, I will continue to support this amendment, and hope that it is selected for debate on Wednesday.

“These are serious restrictions that have a substantial impact on our society and need to be considered properly.”

As per the sunset clause included in the Act when passed, those provisions must be renewed regularly, with the first vote on renewal scheduled for today.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring hit 712, with 34 of those being declared within the last month.

Ravens Academy in Nayland Drive, Clacton, was closed after a third member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.