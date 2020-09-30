YOUR votes to celebrate your favourite Eat Out to Help Out eateries are in and now we have a top 20.
Gazette readers have nominated their top cafés, pubs and restaurants to tell us who has that perfectly roasted coffee every time or who has the most delicious food or the friendliest welcome.
The venues from across north Essex have been nominated but now we need to find out which takes the top prize.
To vote, you just need to place your vote on the form on page 25 in today’s paper and post it to: Eat Out Vote Form, Unit 1, Brunel Court, Brunel Way, Severalls Industrial Estate, Colchester CO4 9XP.
For a contestant reminder just visit www.gazette-news.co.uk/promotions.
The closing date for vote forms to arrive is Sunday, October 18.
The finalists in our competition are:
The Alma Inn - Harwich
Platform 2 Cafe - Chappel Station
Timbers - Colchester
The Queen Victoria - Maldon
The Eat Inn Diner - Colchester
Mrs Salisbury’s - Maldon
Café 21 - Colchester
The Mistley Thorn - Mistley
The Old Siege House Bar and Brasserie - Colchester
Armstrongs - Clacton
The Castle Inn - Colchester
The Blue Garden Café - Clacton
My Big Fat Greek Taverna - Clacton
Thai up at the Quay - Harwich
The New Bell - Harwich
The vintage tea room - Holland on Sea
Turkish Meze Bar - Harwich
The Half Butt Inn - Great Horksley
White Hart Toby Carvery - Stanway
Hasturk at Braintree Village