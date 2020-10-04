LOYAL reader Judy Alden has cause for a double celebration.

In addition to helping us mark the 50th anniversary of her favourite paper, the 76-year-old is also reflecting on a proud half-century of association with the much-loved firework display in Castle Park.

It's fitting symmetry and she says both have brought colour and sparkle to her life.

As a reader, Mrs Alden remains both proud and loyal, hardly missing a single edition of the Gazette since its launch in September 1970.

She has it delivered every day to her home in Heathfields, Eight Ash Green.

"I don't think I've missed a single copy," said Mrs Alden, whose working life included a spell arranging funerals and 20 years in the opticians' department at Boots.

"I enjoy it because it brings me up to date with local news.

"I like knowing what's going on in my town and reading about big events.

"It's a trusted source of news and I especially like it when they print old pictures of Colchester.

"That's something I'm particularly interested in and I've got a huge collection of photos.

"I have it delivered and keep lots of back issues."

Mrs Alden has appeared in the paper many times thanks to her involvement both with Colchester Carnival and the King Coel’s Kittens Group.

Royal approval - Judy was carnival queen in 1969-1970

The latter was established in 1962 to raise funds for good causes across Colchester, under the guidance of former Essex County Standard journalist Bill Tucker.

A number of youngsters, representing different organisations in the town, met to discuss ways in which they could raise money to purchase equipment to support people with special needs.

Over the years, a number of events have been organised and, in 1970, the first King Coel’s Kittens fireworks display took place in Castle Park.

On that occasion a small crowd enjoyed a display set off by members of the group.

Since then, it has developed into one of the biggest events staged each year in Castle Park (although not this year, sadly, because of the coronavirus pandemic).

Plenty of sparkle - Judy has been a driving force behind the firework display in Castle Park

"While the Gazette has been a big part of my life, there's a lovely symmetry that something else I'm very passionate about, the King Coel’s Kittens, has also been running 50 years," said Mrs Alden, who is married to Bernard and has a son called Malcolm, who, with partner Jaks, has two children, Toby and Heidi.

"I've been fortunate to have my picture in the paper lots of times.

"I joined in 1969 but it was in the following year that I was involved in my first fireworks display in Castle Park - the same year the Gazette launched.

"Funnily enough, we use old copies to stuff our guys in the build-up to bonfire night. It's one way of recycling my old papers!"

The big bang - Judy and Bernard Alden with the King Coel’s Kitten guy, ready for fireworks night in 2018