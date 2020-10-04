Valued reader - Peter Chilver says he reads our paper from cover to cover, pretty much digesting every single word

IT'LL always come through my door.

So says loyal reader Peter Chilver, who has barely missed a copy of the Gazette since its launch in September 1970.

Mr Chilver, a former police officer, has it delivered and says his favourite source of local news has become "part and parcel" of everyday life.

The 84-year-old has certainly seen plenty of change down the years.

Born and bred in Sheepen Road, his memories stretch back to having to dive for cover when a German fighter plane flew over war-torn Colchester.

And in terms of the Gazette's half-century on the news stands, the big, breaking stories have been too many and varied to single out.

However, he values the role his daily paper plays in keeping him abreast of developments.

"I've had the paper every day and barely missed an edition," said Mr Chilver, who lives in Brightlingsea with wife Josephine.

"There might have been the odd occasion when we were away on holiday and I had to cancel our delivery but I can count those occasions on one hand.

"It's been part and parcel of my life and something I enjoy reading every day.

"I save it until the evening and then read it cover to cover, pretty much digesting every single word.

"It's a smashing, informative local paper and covers all the things I care about.

"It's trustworthy and there have been some great reporters down the years - first-class journalists and writers.

"Newspaper sales may be in decline but the Gazette will always come through my door. I'm certain of that."

Mr Chilver enjoys keeping close tabs on police-related stories, given his proud background in the force.

And as a passionate Colchester United season-ticket holder, he always scours our sports pages for the latest news on the U's.

He was great friends with Peter Wright, who played over 400 games from 1952 to 1964 and was voted the club's greatest player by supporters in 2000.

U’s legend - Peter enjoys reading our Colchester United coverage and was great friends with the late, great Peter Wright

In addition to being a former president of the Brightlingsea Lions Club, he is also a former president of the Tendring Hundred Bowling Association.

"I've got so many memories and the Gazette has reflected life in Colchester for 50 years," said Mr Chilver, who has two sons, a stepson and stepdaughter and four grandchildren.

"I particularly love reading the sports pages but am also very interested in stories about policing, given that I served in the force for 30 years.

"Times have certainly changed in that respect.

"Society has changed completely and it's a much more violent world, compared to when I did the job.

"There have been so many big stories down the years, although it's hard to remember anything more significant than the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a very strange and hard few months.

"We can't see this virus. You can't put your fist up and hit it.

"You just have to do what you can to stay safe and I've been shielding my wife, who is in the highly vulnerable category.

"When I look back, so many things have happened in our dear old town and it's a different place now to the one I grew up in, let alone when the Gazette launched in 1970.

"But it's still somewhere I care about very much and the paper keeps me informed of everything that's going on.

"That's why I value it so much."