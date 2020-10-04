YOUR Gazette is truly passionate about local, community news.

However, there are, of course, times when seismic national events dominate the headlines.

The best example is the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York, in 2001.

It was an atrocity that sent shockwaves around the world and one that sparked dramatic scenes in our newsroom.

Our team leapt into action and their action was so swift that we believe we were probably the first paper in the world to hit the streets with the news.

At that time, the Gazette was a three-edition daily selling about 30,000 copies and, on that fateful Tuesday afternoon, the final edition, with a local “splash”, had already been sent to the printers at 1.30pm.

Fifteen minutes later, the first plane hit the north tower and BBC Ceefax - a television text service which was always on in the newsroom - carried a flash.

Staff assumed the plane was a light aircraft but events unfolded fast.

TV soon began carrying live images and the newsdesk sent for a staff photographer to grab a picture from the screen of our 18-inch TV.

Chief sub-editor Will Bramhill rang the printers and got to say “stop the press!”

Swift work - our front page on the day of the terror attacks in New York

Meanwhile, John Palfrey, the assistant chief sub-editor, pulled together the new front page knitting together Press Association copy and using the grabbed photo. They quickly sent the page with the headline "US air crash - 6 dead".

That splash never made it.

The page had been gone for just three minutes when the second plane hit the south tower.

Mr Bramhill remembers trying to grab news editor Sally Teatheredge's attention while she was on the phone liaising with Liana Kyparrissis, who was acting editor that day but in one of our district offices.

It was “stop press” again and staff swiftly updated the story, taking in the third plane at the Pentagon, and this time changing page three, too. By that time, the official death toll had reached 16.

Devastation - images after the planes struck the Twin Towers in New York

The Gazette printing press was only a mile up the road at Severalls Business Park.

By 2.55pm, barely an hour and ten minutes after the first plane struck, we had copies of the paper in our hands.

The Gazette reporters knew the next day’s edition would focus on the repercussions of the event as the UK/US time difference gave us an advantage over the nationals.

There was little for them to do, so they were sent up North Hill to the town centre with a bundle of papers each.

Mr Bramhill said: "A few years later, a friend said his memory of the day was seeing smartly dressed men and women shouting in the streets like old-fashioned newspaper sellers.

"I finally got home at 4pm (I’d started at 6.30am) and my wife and her friend were in tears with the television on.

"I had been in work mode till then. Suddenly the horror of what I had seen hit me, too.

"I didn’t realise it then but it was probably the last great newspaper scoop of a live event.

"When the 7/7 attacks occurred in London four years after 9/11, Facebook was live. Twitter started the following year and the iPhone was launched the year after that.

"The news was in your pocket and the glory days – and profitability and circulation – of local newspapers, were about to go into a tailspin.

"I feel incredibly privileged to have worked in such a brilliant industry with such superb people and have enjoyed every minute of it."

Horror - our coverage of the London bombings in 2005