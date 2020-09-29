Sign here - Ann Brown with EastEnders actress Anita Dobson in 1986

CHEERS!

Today’s selection of celebrity selfies features soap royalty - the original queen of Walford’s Queen Vic.

The picture in question is of reader Ann Brown with EastEnders legend Anita Dobson, who played the iconic Angie Watts.

Dirty Den’s better half visited Colchester during the height of her fame, in November 1986.

She went to the Drury Arms pub, in Layer Road, for a beer promotion and Ann, from Prettygate, was working there.

Hitting the right note - Kim Salmon met singer Chris Farlowe at Clacton in March 2014

Famous family - Lesley Brown sent us this picture with singing brothers Merrill and Jimmy Osmond, taken in Felixstowe

One of our own - Wayne David had his picture taken with Halstead boy and X-Factor winner Matt Cardle

Thumbs up - Nicky Embrey sent us this picture of niece Lottie with Aussie singer and TV star Peter Andre

Local celebrity - Paula Pulford met Colchester’s Stevi Ritchie, who shone on The X Factor in 2014

All-action hero - Vicki Ball met former soldier turned television presenter Ant Middleton at a book signing in Chelmsford

Football legend - Vikki Taylor met England hero Peter Shilton at Mersea Island School. The former goalkeeper was filming for the TV show Who’s Doing the Dishes?