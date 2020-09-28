A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Jaywick.
Essex Police said a woman sustained stab wounds during an assault in the Brooklands area of the village on Saturday.
Police were called to Talbot Avenue after officers received reports a woman had been assaulted inside an address at around 7pm.
A woman was left with stab wounds to her arms following an attack.
A police spokesman said: "It was reported a woman had been assaulted inside an address in Talbot Avenue.
"A 42-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.
"We do not believe there is any risk to the wider public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."
Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/156173/20.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.