A woman suffered stab wounds to her arms in an assault in Jaywick.
During what police believe to be a targeted attack, officers received reports a man went into an address in Talbot Avenue at around 7pm on Saturday.
He became involved in an argument with a woman inside.
It was reported the man assaulted the woman, threatened her and left her with stab wounds to her arms.
A police spokesman said: "The woman has since received medical treatment and is in a stable condition.
"We believe this was a targeted attack with those involved known to each other an no risk to the wider public."
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/15617320 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.